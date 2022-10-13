Arizona lawmaker calls on state to severe ties with PBS over debate drama

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The drama surrounding the Arizona gubernatorial debate, or lack thereof, has led one lawmaker to call for the state to cut ties with Arizona Public Broadcasting System. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh from Fountain Hills is upset because the station offered Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs her own 30-minute Q&A, even though she rejected an invitation to debate her GOP opponent, Kari Lake. “It would be inappropriate for the state to continue its relationship with AZPBS, given its sabotaging of the clean election debates that were approved by the voters,” he said in a statement.

Hobbs had said she didn’t want to debate Lake because she didn’t want it to turn into a circus. It was the first time in 20 years the Arizona Clean Elections Commission wouldn’t host a gubernatorial debate. The commission was set to do a Q&A with Lake on Wednesday but canceled it after it learned of PBS’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. Kavanaugh said the Clean Elections Commission made the right move and blasted the PBS affiliate. “The terrible decision by the heads of AZPBS, if uncorrected, will encourage future clean elections candidates to avoid engaging in a debate and deprive voters of information they need to make their voting decisions,” Kavanagh said.

In a release on Thursday, he said he wants to introduce legislation that would cut all state ties and support of Arizona PBS, claiming the station tried to “sabotage” the debate. The measure would apply to all contracts between state agencies, universities and Arizona PBS. It would also ban the Arizona government from making any donations to any group that donates to AZPBS. The station declined to comment. Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday morning that what PBS did was wrong and they need to fix it.

