TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire has broken out SA Recycling Center of Thursday. Oct. 13.

Tucson firefighters headed to the scene, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area over a nearby road.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while crews work.

