FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick warm up before a wet weekend!
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the area the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to rise in return, low 90s by Thursday. This weekend will bring a big drop in temperatures and a return of rain as a low pressure system crosses the state.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.