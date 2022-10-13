FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick warm up before a wet weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the area the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to rise in return, low 90s by Thursday. This weekend will bring a big drop in temperatures and a return of rain as a low pressure system crosses the state.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

