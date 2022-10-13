Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo.

Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson.

Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it comes to how they’re served, from the inside and out. Instead of just a sausage, you can mix and match with cheese and pick different kinds of breading.

Employees have been welcoming foodies all week in preparation for the opening day, Friday, Oct. 14. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.