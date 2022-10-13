Advertise
Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

FILE - Police in Raleigh are responding to an active shooting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting.

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a popular greenway area for residents.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

