Sierra Vista man arrested, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested Jerome Pangilinan, 22, while they were serving search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.

Pangilinan was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police received a tip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force August that identified at least one email address, phone numbers, and online storage accounts associated with Pangilinan. An electronic service provider reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a storage account used by Pangilinan allegedly contained child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.