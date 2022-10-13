Ways to help Ukrainian newcomers in southern Arizona, financially and emotionally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies have not been restored in many places, and in southern Arizona newcomers and refugees are feeling the burden.

Ksenyya Bankoya, a Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolee, said she’s struggling financially and emotionally.

“I saw bombings on the first day of war through my window,” Bankoya said. “I saw the bombs dropping out of the planes.

Bankoya grew up in Ukraine and two weeks after the war started, she fled to Germany. Now, months later, she’s in Tucson alone, studying at the University of Arizona.

“Not only, family, all the people I know, all around the world. They’re in Canada, Europe, U.S. I don’t know where and when I’m going to meet them again.”

She said she now looks to her host family for support, and even with that help she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to stay at the U of A, because she can’t afford tuition.

She has a scholarship, but she still owes $15,000 a year.

“Maybe I will transfer after this year to find university that offers a full scholarship for international students, but I like this university and it’s frustrating because I don’t know if I’ll be able to pay for the education here,” Bankoya said.

Hundreds of people are in the same situation, and Dave Mckeehan, a sponsorship volunteer, said you can help by being a sponsor.

“They’re basically providing housing, transportation, basic necessities, helping people get through all the processes. Get jobs, get going and trying to become self sufficient,” Mckeehan said.

To be a sponsor, you start by signing up online , then you have to go through a background check and numerous steps before getting the green light.

Mckeehan said you can sponsor refugees or newcomers from any country. If that sounds like a lot of responsibility, he said you can focus on one area.

“There are other things other than being a primary sponsor. Help with transportation, housing, education, English language,” Mckeehan said.

He said you can even help emotionally by being part of a community.

“We are in the process of forming a southern Arizona Ukrainian care network which includes people from numerous different groups and organizations. Tucson Refugee Ministries, some relocation agencies, the UAST and others. We’re trying to help dig up and create volunteers that will help us do better at sponsoring and welcoming the Ukrainians here,” Mckeehan said.

In southern Arizona there are more than 150 known sponsors. If you want to become a primary sponsor, you can click here for a step-by-step tutorial .

If you want to help emotionally by being part of the southern Arizona Ukrainian Care Network, you can reach out to our local Ukrainian American Society .

