Action Day: Rain, cooler temperatures expected Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Saturday, Oct. 15, because of rain in the forecast.

A low-pressure system will cross the state this weekend, bringing a big drop in temperatures and a return of rain. The most active time is expected to be later Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain totals will range from 0.10″ to 0.25″.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

