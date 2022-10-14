Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain

Annaleah Dominguez was sentenced to three years in prison.
Annaleah Dominguez was sentenced to three years in prison.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman who hit and killed a bicyclist nearly five years at South Mountain Park learned her punishment on Friday and the victim’s father and advocates aren’t happy about it. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Annaleah Dominguez to three years in prison.

On Oct. 29, 2017, Dominguez was driving toward the summit of South Mountain when she crashed into 36-year-old Rob Dollar on his bicycle. He later died. Police said she was drunk and high at the time.

TRENDING: ‘Prolific’ Phoenix street racer receives prison sentence

Dominguez was booked into jail on reckless manslaughter, a class 2 felony, and drug charges but she struck a deal with prosecutors where she pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a class four felony. Dollar’s father, John, believes the sentence should have been more than three years. Cyclists were outside the courthouse on Friday morning, pushing for justice for Rob Dollar.

Shortly after his death, family and friends created the Rob Dollar Foundation to help improve safety for bicyclists. Tap/click here to learn more.

We’ll have more on the reaction from John Dollar and advocates on Arizona’s Family News at 5.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near...
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near...
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
Arizona decides 2022
Arizona Decides 2022: What’s on the ballot?
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting