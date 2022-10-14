Are recent safety measures preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wrong-way crashes are a serious problem across Arizona. Just ask Dana Johns of Phoenix. He was driving home when a wrong-way driver fell asleep and hit his car head-on. “I could have been killed,” said Johns. “But it wasn’t my time. I’m still here, but it was very scary.”

Many drivers want to know what’s being done to address the problem. Arizona’s Department of Transportation has installed a number of oversized “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs along hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in the Phoenix area and rural highways.

ADOT has also installed thermal detection cameras along Interstate 17 to detect wrong-way drivers faster and get them off the road before they cause a crash. However, the safety measures may not be working as well as state officials had hoped. In 2017, before thermal cameras, there were 24 wrong-way crashes in Arizona and 12 of them caused deaths. In 2021, there were 30 wrong-way crashes with 14 of them deadly. This year, there have already been 28 wrong-way crashes and 14 of them were deadly.

Alberto Gutier is the director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He insists the safety measures are making a difference but says as long as there are impaired drivers out there, they will keep seeing wrong-way crashes. “A person impaired, whether it’s drugs, alcohol or marijuana, whatever, they are not going to see those signs and they’ll come in the wrong way,” said Gutier. “What works is the responsibility of people when they get on freeway to make sure they do things right.”

