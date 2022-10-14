Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13.

Authorities say they were called around midnight to an area near West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road.

Deputies said later on Thursday that details were limited, but the community is not in any danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
The city of Tucson is set to start a new method of reporting homeless camps.
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
Shaun Busch and Roger Rios
Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail
Sharon Anderson
Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe

Latest News

David Vitrine
Pinal County authorities looking for missing man
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Fire breaks out at Tucson recycling plant
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17