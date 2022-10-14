Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13.

Authorities say they were called around midnight to an area near West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road.

Deputies said later on Thursday that details were limited, but the community is not in any danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

