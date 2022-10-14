Advertise
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way

A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way...
A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way Friday, Oct. 14, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.

The van was later found after it crashed and rolled over near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Tucson Police Department for more information.

