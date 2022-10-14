Advertise
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

DPS says a driver who had been sleeping on the off-ramp reversed across all eastbound lanes before crashing into the center wall.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.

DPS says that when a good Samaritan woke them, the driver for reasons unknown put the car into reverse, drove down the embankment, across the eastbound lanes of the interstate and crashed into the center wall. That’s when the car was hit by a pickup truck.

The person driving the car was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries and was in surgery later Friday morning. The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed immediately following the crash, but reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

