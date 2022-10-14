Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure has been with us through the work week bringing quiet conditions and warmer temperatures. Big changes this weekend though! A big drop in temperatures and a return of rain as a low pressure system crosses the state. Right now, the most active time is looking to be later Saturday into Sunday morning. Totals look to be 0.10″-0.25″.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 14th
