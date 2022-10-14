Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
Chicken and turkey meat is the source of nearly a fourth of salmonella illnesses, experts said.
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed
David Vidrine
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail