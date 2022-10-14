Food truck that employs people with special needs hit multiple times by thieves

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local business has been damaged by vandals on Tucson’s east side. Owners of Special Eats, a food truck that employs people with special needs, are working to repair their truck so the people who depend on it can continue working there.

It’s been hit by thieves multiple times just this week. For the people who work here, it’s so much more than just a truck.

The Special Eats food truck has an important mission behind it, empowering those with special needs.

This week, the food truck that employs close to 20 people with special needs was a target for thieves. First, the truck’s muffler was stolen, making the truck run poorly. Then, the power chord was cut from the truck. This cut the power from the refrigerators inside the truck and ruined their food.

“I don’t think it’s mainly targeted towards us, but I do feel like it’s pretty bad to be stealing off a truck that actually employs special needs people and the handicapped,” owner and chef, William Harman said.

To get a new muffler and power chord, it’s expected to cost thousands of dollars. The owners are concerned the thieves could hit the truck again if they replace everything. So, they’re planning to build a fence around the truck to keep people out.

″We’re so invested into this and we’re not really here to profit a bunch of money, it’s more to employ as many individuals as possible,” Harman said.

The question now: How will they get out of this hole and raise enough money to fix the truck?

The owners say they’re only just getting by to pay the employees and pay for the building they operate out of. They’ve set up a GoFundMe in hopes that the public will want to help.

″We’re not just asking people for handouts, but we’re just trying to stay afloat so we can keep these peoples’ jobs. We don’t want them to lose their jobs. We’re all here because most of them have lost their jobs this year,” he explained.

Special Eats is currently raising money to repair the truck. You can find out more about them here and how to help them here .

