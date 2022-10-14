Advertise
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

Several Tucson police vehicles were seen at Estevan Park, located near Speedway and Main, on...
Several Tucson police vehicles were seen at Estevan Park, located near Speedway and Main, on Friday, Oct. 14.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said.

The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, police say.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene. Police seemed to be concentrating their efforts on an apparent homeless camp between the park and the railroad tracks.

No addtional information was immediately available.

