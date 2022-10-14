UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said.

The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, police say.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene. Police seemed to be concentrating their efforts on an apparent homeless camp between the park and the railroad tracks.

No addtional information was immediately available.

