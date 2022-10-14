Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West end business relationship

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments.

The letter ending West’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candace Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.

While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.

West told Bloomberg News on Sept 12 that he planned on cutting much of its corporate ties, saying “It’s time for me to go it alone.” In that interview, he also criticized JPMorgan for not giving Ye access to Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO and chairman.

While Ye is wealthy from his hip-hop career, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. In that interview with Bloomberg, he said he also planned to cut relationships with his corporate suppliers as well.

Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye’s accounts from posting in recent days due to his antisemitic comments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
Chicken and turkey meat is the source of nearly a fourth of salmonella illnesses, experts said.
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed
David Vidrine
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail