Pinal County authorities looking for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 78-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to deputies, David Vitrine left his Oracle home around 10 a.m. to put gas in his car, a dark brown 2022 Toyota Highlander with Arizona license plate number Z3A2KJ.

His car was last spotted around midnight on Interstate 10 near West Val Vista Boulevard near Casa Grande.

He was last seen wearing a light blue plaid shirt, jeans and brown shoes. He has been diagnosed with early mild dementia.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or 520-866-5111.

