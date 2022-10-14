Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pinal County authorities looking for missing man

David Vitrine
David Vitrine(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 78-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to deputies, David Vitrine left his Oracle home around 10 a.m. to put gas in his car, a dark brown 2022 Toyota Highlander with Arizona license plate number Z3A2KJ.

His car was last spotted around midnight on Interstate 10 near West Val Vista Boulevard near Casa Grande.

He was last seen wearing a light blue plaid shirt, jeans and brown shoes. He has been diagnosed with early mild dementia.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
The city of Tucson is set to start a new method of reporting homeless camps.
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
Shaun Busch and Roger Rios
Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail
Sharon Anderson
Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe

Latest News

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Fire breaks out at Tucson recycling plant
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17