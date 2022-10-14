Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.

The first known instance happened early in the morning of Aug. 29, when court documents say Nave is seen on a Ring security camera walking up and looking into the front window of a home on East Don Carlos Avenue, near Apache Boulevard and the Loop 101. The next night, Nave reportedly returned to the same home and is seen on camera looking into multiple windows in the backyard.

On Sept. 3, Nave was spotted looking through the window of a different home where someone was using the bathroom, court documents said. Police were called and officers found Nave, who was arrested on prior warrants.

A week later, on Sept. 10, Nave was caught looking through the windows of a third home in the same neighborhood as someone was taking a shower, police said. Documents say he returned to the home on Sept. 16, looking at a woman through a bedroom window, then again peering through a kitchen window the next day.

According to police, Nave returned to that home a fourth time on Sept. 20 and was caught on an outdoor security camera in the backyard as he was peering through another window. Documents say he left when he noticed the camera and didn’t return to that home again.

On Thursday, Nave was arrested again and booked into the Tempe City Jail on seven counts of trespassing and two counts of surreptitious viewing.

