Social Security gets biggest bump in 41 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The cost of living adjustment for Social Security will see its biggest increase in 41 years, 8.7%

That means for every thousand dollar in Social Security, SSI or veterans benefits, they’ll get an $87 a month increase.

“It helps a lot because it’s been real tight,” said 65 year old Fredna Johnson, who gets a $1,027 a month in disability, her only income. Her rent will eat of a portion of it even before she gets her first increase in her February check. “They raised it up, it was $290. now it’s $307, so they raised it like $17.”

That doesn’t sound like much but it’s a lot for some, such as Amber Wilson-Henke, who has been living on social security since 1996 and whose rent went up $20. She gets $1,087 a month and will get $90 a month more but while it will come in handy, it won’t stretch very far.

“But the food, it’s what kills you,” she said. “”I’m lucky cause if don’t pay for my prescriptions because I’m a low amount of money, but even so, it’s still expensive.”

But even before the social security hikes take effect at the first of the year, inflation and a new rent increase will chew up most of what she gets.

“Everything that does go up takes away all that extra money that you’re getting and there’s not much left over,” she said.

There are 72 million Americans who will be getting a social security boost through the cost of living adjustment, 8.7% on top of the nearly six per cent last year. While that’s welcome news persistently high inflation make it hardly a dent.

“It’s good news for the people collecting social security and we are happy they can keep up with the bills now,” said Stephanie Ford, a financial analyst for Greenberg Financial Analyst. “But like you said, $90 dollars, but I think that’s something but it’s not a long term plan, and it’s not sustainable.”

This is the biggest increase in social security payments in 41 years, after years of no increases or small increases, but even the good side has a bad side, dumping that much cash into the economy which will get spent immediately has a down side.

“To keep up with inflation is going to make inflation worse,” Ford said. “Again, you’re raising the cost on everything so they can afford it but at the same time everything is going to get more expensive.”

Which is why they call it a cost of living adjustment. It’s designed to break even, but there’s a lot of evidence it won’t do that.

