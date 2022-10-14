Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in trouble with the law after police said he brought a gun to his high school in Ahwatukee on Thursday. According to investigators, staff at Mountain Point High School searched the student and found a loaded handgun. They told their school resource officer, and the student was arrested. Police didn’t say what charges he was facing. His name has not been released because he is underage.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Tempe Union High School District but officials declined to comment because it’s “an active case with Phoenix PD.” An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.