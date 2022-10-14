Advertise
Tempe honors hometown rock band Gin Blossoms with ‘Allison Road Avenue’

On Friday, a portion of 8th Street in Tempe was renamed "Allison Road Avenue" to honor hometown...
On Friday, a portion of 8th Street in Tempe was renamed "Allison Road Avenue" to honor hometown rock band Gin Blossoms.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — To mark the 30th anniversary of the Gin Blossoms’ breakthrough album “New Miserable Experience,” the band’s hometown of Tempe is honoring the group by renaming a street.

Starting Friday, a portion of Eighth Street will now be known as “Allison Road Avenue,” a reference to one of the band’s most famous singles from the album and era. The signs will be placed along Eighth from Rural Road to Una Avenue.

“Allison Road” was only one of the hits on “New Miserable Experience.” The album, which sold 5 million copies, also had memorable tracks including “Hey Jealousy,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You” and “Mrs. Rita.” The album remained on the charts for nearly three years.

