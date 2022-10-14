Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points

Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near...
Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near Three Points.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400 block of South Fuller Road in response to reports of an altercation. When they arrived, they said, they found 42-year-old Travis Fletcher suffering from severe injuries. Fletcher ultimately died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens Friday.
Popular Korean corn dogs franchise arrives in Tucson
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Arizona decides 2022
Arizona Decides 2022: What’s on the ballot?
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting
A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way...
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way