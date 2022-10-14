UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400 block of South Fuller Road in response to reports of an altercation. When they arrived, they said, they found 42-year-old Travis Fletcher suffering from severe injuries. Fletcher ultimately died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.