Eviction filings, judgments rising in Maricopa County

The average judgment against an evicted tenant has hit $3,337.50, up from $1,750.58 in 2008.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say eviction filings are continuing to rise in Arizona’s largest county, with the average judgment against tenants nearly doubling from four years ago.

Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said this week that September was the third month in a row in which the filings were higher than they had been since October 2008.

Maricopa County is home to Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S.

The average judgment against an evicted tenant has hit $3,337.50, up from $1,750.58 in 2008, said Davis.

He also noted the number of eviction cases being sealed to protect tenants is rising due to a new law, with 248 cases sealed in just two weeks. Cases can be sealed to protect the tenant from future credit problems if, for instance, the rent is paid or if the paperwork is found to be deficient.

Maricopa County had among the highest levels of evictions in the United States before state and federal eviction moratoriums slowed lockouts during the pandemic. Those eviction bans have long since ended.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

