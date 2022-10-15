FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pacific low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially this afternoon into tonight. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, dry and warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.

Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

