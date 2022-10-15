Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles.

Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of vehicles to raise awareness about the state’s “Move Over” law. That requires drivers to move over one lane when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights that are pulled off to the side of a road or highway. If it’s unsafe to change lanes, drivers are supposed to slow down. Tap/click here for more about the Move Over law.

In addition to first responders, the law applies to vehicles including tow trucks and maintenance vehicles including ADOT’s Incident Response Unit trucks. Saturday’s parade made its way around the Valley, including parts of I-10, U.S. 60 and Loops 101 and 202.

