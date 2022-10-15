Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law

Dozens of tow trucks and other emergency response vehicles took part in a parade Saturday to...
Dozens of tow trucks and other emergency response vehicles took part in a parade Saturday to raise awareness for the state's "Move Over" law.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles.

Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of vehicles to raise awareness about the state’s “Move Over” law. That requires drivers to move over one lane when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights that are pulled off to the side of a road or highway. If it’s unsafe to change lanes, drivers are supposed to slow down. Tap/click here for more about the Move Over law.

TRENDING: Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business

In addition to first responders, the law applies to vehicles including tow trucks and maintenance vehicles including ADOT’s Incident Response Unit trucks. Saturday’s parade made its way around the Valley, including parts of I-10, U.S. 60 and Loops 101 and 202.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near...
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
Several Tucson police vehicles were seen at Estevan Park, located near Speedway and Main, on...
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
Smoke pours from the scene of a fire on Miracle Mile.
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way...
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe was damaged in a fire on Tuesday night.
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

Latest News

A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.
Queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner has her own Barbie doll
Freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley