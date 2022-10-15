Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.

“There are 17 that are missing one judge or maybe the judge of the opposite party,” said Constance Hargrove, the Pima County Elections Director. “And the majority of them are going to be Republican poll workers.

Not staffing correctly is a Class 2 misdemeanor, but doing it purposefully can be a Class 5 felony.

According to a recently released county memo, there are 26, or could be as many as 32, vote centers which don’t have equal representation but that has since dropped to 17 according to Hargrove. There is hope but it’s not a guarantee all the positions will be filled by election day.

“We can’t cancel an election, we cannot arbitrarily close a polling place because we can’t find equal representation,” she said. “So we staff as best we can.”

But best may not be good enough. The national and state republican parties charging the Maricopa County elections department did not have enough Republicans at 11 of its vote centers in the primary and is asking the elections department to change its rules to make it easier to recruit Republicans.

The Pima County board will be asked next week to approve a list of poll workers even if the list is incomplete.

“Of course, we continue to work on recruiting poll workers and putting individuals into those slots right up to election day,” Hargrove said.

So the list changes almost every day as people are added and subtracted. It’s just trying to find the right balance, which so far, county elections has failed to do.

“But as far as we go now with the judges, they need to be Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “If indeed I can find democrats and republicans to fill those spots.”

Hard to do if there are not enough Republicans willing to be poll workers, which was not an issue in the past but has become one in this election cycle.

“The majority of the poll workers that we need are Republican,” she said.

The biggest staffing issue the department faces in getting enough Republicans for the Tohono O’odham Reservation’s six polling sites.

It’s a 65 mile drive one way and it appears there are no Republicans who want to make that trip according to Hargrove.

It’s still four weeks from the election so the positions could still be filled.

There is also a possibility the county may be able to use independents and members of lesser voted parties like the Green Party or Libertarians.

But before that happens, the county must give a best effort to recruit the major parties. It’s still unclean who determines what a best effort is.

