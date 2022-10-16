Advertise
2 dead, 1 injured after party shooting near Lake Montezuma, deputies say

Shooting file(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting at a party late Saturday night in Rimrock, just a short distance from Lake Montezuma.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting at a home on Top O’ The Morning Drive. When they arrived, they learned that a party had taken place where two people were shot dead, and a third suffered a minor gunshot wound. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released. Detectives are still working to interview witnesses, but at this time, deputies believe everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for.

A heavy law enforcement presence is expected throughout the day. Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation remains ongoing. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

