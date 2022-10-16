Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping of Fla. toddler

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida were looking for a woman wanted in regards to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts were issued for two 2-year-old girls but have been canceled.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police were also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley was accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts were issued for both Jazarah and Aila but were canceled early Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is unclear under what circumstances the alerts were canceled.

Gulley was believed to be heading to Atlanta. She was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question was asked to call 911.

