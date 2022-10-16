Advertise
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

A cold air funnel was spotted in Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon.
A cold air funnel was spotted in Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.

Matt Sholley and his daughter Tori were driving up north from Tucson Sunday afternoon looked out the window and were surprised to see a landspout near Sun Lakes in Maricopa County. They were not alone as many Arizona Family viewers asked about the interesting sight.

TRENDING: Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms

In this situation, we have no reports yet of any damage. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued along I-10 south of the 202 through 4 p.m. with the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. Thankfully the storms are weakening and should lessen the threat of any damage as we head into the evening.

Stay ahead of the weather with our First Alert Weather app.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

