Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.

Matt Sholley and his daughter Tori were driving up north from Tucson Sunday afternoon looked out the window and were surprised to see a landspout near Sun Lakes in Maricopa County. They were not alone as many Arizona Family viewers asked about the interesting sight.

In this situation, we have no reports yet of any damage. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued along I-10 south of the 202 through 4 p.m. with the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. Thankfully the storms are weakening and should lessen the threat of any damage as we head into the evening.

