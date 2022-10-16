FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tracking a beautiful start to the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure moving through the region this weekend brought rounds of scattered showers and storms to Arizona. Some of these storms packed a punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail – and even a cold air funnel near Sun Lakes! As this low pressure system continues to track eastward, our rain chances will diminish from west to east through Sunday evening.

Temperatures rebound into the 80s for the upcoming workweek under dry skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be gusty at times with rain chances returning by the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for storms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Breezy. High near 80°.

