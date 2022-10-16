FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures today but a warm up on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today as a Pacific low pressure system moves across southern Arizona. Cooler today, before a return to warmer and drier weather this coming week.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

