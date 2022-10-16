Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures today but a warm up on the way

Allie Potter October 16 Forecast
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today as a Pacific low pressure system moves across southern Arizona. Cooler today, before a return to warmer and drier weather this coming week.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed near 22nd Street and Alvernon Way...
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way
Johnny Rogers has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 13 death of Travis Fletcher near...
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
Allie Potter October 15 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Saturday, October 15th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rounds of storms possible through the weekend
The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
LOOK UP: Orionid meteor shower to peak in October
Allie Potter October 15 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead!