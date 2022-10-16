Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rounds of storms possible through the weekend

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Saturdays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure moving through the region this weekend has brought rounds of scattered showers and storms to southern Arizona. Some of these storms have packed a punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail – and even a tornado warning. We’ll continue to see off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Storms will become increasingly isolated by Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the 70s.

Temperatures rebound into the 80s for the upcoming workweek with drier conditions in store. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of thundershowers. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

