Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.

The bobcat was shot at approximately 8:44 a.m. Sept. 28 between Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills Road. The bobcat was part of a research project studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson that is partially funded by an AZGFD Heritage Fund grant. “This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “The ongoing study that the bobcat was part of is gathering important data about how the species uses the urban wildlife habitat.”

Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-003130, anonymously if need be The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is four months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens. http://www.azgfd.gov/h_f/northamericanmodel.shtml

