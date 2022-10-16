Advertise
Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

