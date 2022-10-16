Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

