Penix has tonic as Washington edges Arizona, snaps two-game skid

Jayden de Laura throws for 400 yards, four scores in Wildcats second straight loss
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight.

Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12 2-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Jayden de Laura threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3), who haven’t beaten Washington in six tries and are still looking for its first Pac-12 road victory in the Jedd Fisch era.

Receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State, beat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal and crushed Colorado 43-20 before losing to Oregon 49-22 last week.

Things won’t get any easier for the Wildcats in the next month. Arizona’s schedule features three straight games against ranked opponents.

The Wildcats have a bye week before hosting No. 7 Southern Cal and traveling to face No. 20 Utah and No. 11 UCLA.

The good news is Arizona wraps up its season with two home games, Washington State on Nov. 19 and rival Arizona State on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

