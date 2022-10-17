Advertise
Advice to keep your car as fuel-efficient as possible

Making your car more efficient
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With gas prices rising and seasons changing, right now is the time of the year to get your car checked out to make sure it’s running smoothly.

According to AAA, there are several things you can do to make sure you’re not overspending at the pump.

The first thing is to make sure your car is up-to-date on service, which means no overdue oil changes or upgrades.

Next, AAA recommends keeping your gas level above a quarter tank. That’s because the car’s fuel pump will run more efficiently and stay cooler with more fuel in the tank.

Most importantly, experts say to keep an eye on your tires, especially as seasons change.

“Make sure your tires are not deflated, make sure they are inflated to the proper amount on the tag right by the driver’s side door,” spokesperson for AAA John Treanor said. “That’s going to really help your fuel efficiency because if your car tires are underinflated you run the risk of blowing the tire up or dragging your fuel economy.”

There are multiple places to check and make sure your tire pressure is at the correct PSI. The inner frame of the car on the driver’s side door and the owner’s manual are two locations, but if that doesn’t work then your car’s auto shop will know.

