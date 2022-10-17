FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather through the week!

Advertise
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 17th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure moving through the region this weekend brought rounds of scattered showers and storms to Arizona. Some of these storms packed a punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail – and even a cold air funnel near Sun Lakes! As this low pressure system continues to track eastward, our rain chances will diminish from west to east through Sunday evening.

Temperatures rebound into the 80s for the upcoming workweek under dry skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be gusty at times with rain chances returning by the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:30% chance for storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Gusty winds. High near 80°.

