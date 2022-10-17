Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant temperatures but breezy at times this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge of high pressure builds over the western region of the country, our temperatures will gradually increase through the week – peaking in the upper 80s Thursday into Friday. Winds will be gusty at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our weather pattern changes by the weekend, cooling temperatures off and reintroducing spotty rain chances.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs around 80°.

