Tucson man sentenced, fined for smuggling migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a fine.

Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, was sentenced on Oct. 3, by United States District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The court also ordered Scarlett to pay a fine of $5,000. Scarlett pleaded guilty in May.

On March 19, Border Patrol agents observed Scarlett making U-turns and otherwise driving erratically while traveling near the Arizona-Mexico border and proceeded to conduct an immigration stop. During the stop, agents discovered six undocumented noncitizens from Mexico inside Scarlett’s vehicle.

