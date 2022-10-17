Advertise
West Valley girl struck by lightning during weekend storms, medical officials say

FILE - Lightning
FILE - Lightning(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 12-year-old child was struck by lightning over the weekend as intense storms dumped rain throughout the Valley.

Officials with the Arizona Burn Center confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the girl was struck Saturday afternoon in the West Valley. before being rushed to the burn unit. Dr. Kevin Foster, Director of the Arizona Burn Center said Monday morning that the girl was doing well and that her family was in “good spirits.” Foster also credited much of her survival thanks to the quick thinking of her father, who resuscitated her by performing chest compressions while paramedics arrived.

While lightning is quite common, being struck isn’t. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the chances of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million. While almost 90% of lightning strike victims survive, hundreds have died. CDC data shows that from 2006 through 2021, about 444 lightning strike deaths were reported in the United States. In Arizona, the number of reported deaths is higher than normal.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

