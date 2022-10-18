Advertise
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident at a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

