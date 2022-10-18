66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident at a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.