66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
One person suffered minor injuries in the incident at a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
