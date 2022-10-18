Authorities searching for man missing from Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Bisbee last weekend.

Authorities say 77-year-old Albert Hopper was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He hadn’t been seen since Saturday, Oct. 15 at his home neat Sims Road and Compton Avenue.

Hopper’s green, older model bike with an electric motor kit is also missing.

The person who reported Hopper missing said his dog was found inside his home without any food or water.

Cochise County’s Search and Rescue team has begun a search.

