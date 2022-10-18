Advertise
Eviction filings hit 13-year high across Maricopa County, assistance still available

There were 6,685 eviction cases in September- the highest number in Maricopa County since 2008.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Evictions are rising across Maricopa County, with more and more seniors, single moms, and young families getting kicked out of their homes because they can’t pay the rent.

“Rents go up, and they can’t afford more because there’s a limited supply available in the community,” said Deborah Arteaga, executive director of the Tempe Community Action Agency, a non-profit devoted to helping people in need. “When they need to look for something more affordable, it’s just not there.”

For the third month in a row, eviction fillings went up in and around Phoenix. There were 6,685 eviction cases in September- the highest number in Maricopa County since 2008. “Now, the fillings are actually higher than they were ten years ago, so we are not just looking at pre-pandemic numbers, we’re looking at historically high numbers,” said Maricopa County Justice Court judge Anna Huberman.

According to community advocates, the rising rent prices and a lack of affordable housing are significant reasons for the spikes in eviction. Inflation isn’t helping, either.

One of the keys to getting eviction numbers to come down is getting folks the assistance they need before they get kicked out. “Communities like ours are trying to look at innovative solutions to put in place today, and a lot of that will center around preventing evictions from happening in the first place,” said Arteaga. “Whether that’s helping connect folks with viable roommates, or looking for something outside the community for housing options, or helping folks employed get an even higher paying job.”

Housing assistance is still available for tenants in trouble.

  • For more information on Maricopa County’s assistance program, click here.
  • For more information on the City of Phoenix’s assistance program, click here.
  • For more information on the City of Glendale’s assistance program, click here.
  • For more information on the City of Mesa’s assistance program, click here.

