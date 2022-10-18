FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge of high pressure builds over the western half of the country, our local temperatures will gradually increase through the week – peaking in the upper 80s Thursday into Friday. Winds will be gusty at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our weather pattern changes by the weekend, cooling temperatures off and reintroducing spotty rain chances.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Windy with highs around 80°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

