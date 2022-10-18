Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climing

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge of high pressure builds over the western half of the country, our local temperatures will gradually increase through the week – peaking in the upper 80s Thursday into Friday. Winds will be gusty at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our weather pattern changes by the weekend, cooling temperatures off and reintroducing spotty rain chances.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Windy with highs around 80°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to...
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th
Josiah Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery after he was struck by lightning in 2018.
Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West
A 12-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by lightning during intense storms in Sun...
Girl struck by lightning in Sun City West, dad helps save her life, medical officials say
Breezy at times this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant temperatures but breezy at times this week