Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says

Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While the price of groceries and other goods skyrocket, gas is declining.

The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil. It is down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased nationally last month as well.

The national average for gas dropped by three cents over the last week. It is down to $3.88, according to AAA.

It is still 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

You can see the biggest decreases in California, where it is down a whopping 28 cents, along with Wisconsin, Oregon and Nevada.

Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Arkansas have the least expensive gas in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to...
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

Latest News

A new survey shows Mark Kelly still leads, but that challenger Blake Masters has narrowed the...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll
A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite....
Stranded Boy Scouts troop airlifted out of forest
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says