Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say

Police say Kendis Randles stabbed his supervisor at a west Phoenix workplace.
Police say Kendis Randles stabbed his supervisor at a west Phoenix workplace.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week.

Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.

She then ran into the warehouse, located near 71st Ave. and Buckeye Road, to call for help while other employees helped get the supervisor to safety. It was then that Randles barricaded himself in the office but was later arrested after an hours-long stand off with Phoenix Police officers inside the building. Doctors say the supervisor will need several reconstructive surgeries due to the severity of the stabbing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to standoff at west Phoenix workplace

Investigators say that Randles told them after his arrest that he believed his supervisor had talked to him about trying to sell a baby over four years ago. At that time, he said that the police didn’t do anything about it, court paperwork says. However, he says he had confronted his supervisor several times since that alleged conversation, court paperwork says.

Since he believed that the legal system wouldn’t “work,” he said he decided he’d have to do it, finally deciding to attack the man on Thursday, Oct. 13. When Randles showed up, however, the supervisor wasn’t there. According to court documents, Randles showed up to work on Monday, stabbed the man, and was later arrested after the standoff.

TRENDING: Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody in Arizona

Court paperwork reveals that he admitted he was trying to kill his supervisor, saying that it was the “only way” to get him off the streets and keep the community safe. Randles had an involuntary mental evaluation in October 2021, when authorities found he was experiencing potential alcohol and narcotic abuse, paperwork says. He told investigators that he’d never abused narcotics but that he had drank before coming into work earlier Monday morning, court papers say. He now faces first-degree murder and two aggravated assault charges and is being held on a million-dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Murad Can Dervish is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
Water sprinkler
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

Latest News

Initial reports came in around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Greenfield & McKellips roads
Plane crash lands into canal in east Mesa; no injuries, fire officials say
Michael Martinez, a Phoenix police officer, was arrested for alleged sex crimes over the weekend.
Phoenix police officer arrested for prostitution, found women online, court documents say
A new survey shows Mark Kelly still leads, but that challenger Blake Masters has narrowed the...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
Police say Duranceau was also involved in a similar incident on Oct. 1.
Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of Realtor