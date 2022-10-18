Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood

Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two occupants of a small plane died after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood.

Miramar police say the single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport.

No injuries were reported to the people inside the home or anyone else on the ground.

Because of concern about fuel leaking from the plane and damaged electrical lines, officials say power was shut down to the surrounding area, and residents were evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by City of Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by City of Tucson data breach
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to...
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

Latest News

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Selma Blair arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion...
Selma Blair leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin; police looking for person of interest