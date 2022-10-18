Advertise
Plane crash lands into canal in east Mesa; no injuries, fire officials say

Initial reports came in around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Greenfield & McKellips roads
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small plane crash landed into a canal in east Mesa early Tuesday morning.

Initial reports came in around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Greenfield & McKellips roads. The pilot was the only one on board and was reportedly able to walk away from the site.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

